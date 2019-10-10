News

Learn Business of Games 101 at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

By , Staff Writer

Just over three weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan, which takes place between November 2nd and 3rd.

We’re expecting many games professionals to attend to hear from expert speakers as they share their insights across 10 tracks of cutting-edge content ranging from Trade Trends and dev tools to Future Visions.

Plus the great fringe activities such as Indie Pitches, SpeedMatch, the Global Connects Party and much more.

Every day, we'll take a look at each of the 10 conference tracks in turn. Today is Business Of Games 101 - lessons on running a studio from around the world. .

November 2nd

14:10 - The first of two sessions in this track is a fireside chat. Join Babil Games’ CEO M J Fahmi and Stillfront Group’s COO Alexis Bonte as they discuss how Babil scaled Nida Harb 3 to the top slots of the grossing charts in Mena.

15:10 - Finally, enjoy a talk given by Platonic Games CEO and founder Valeria Castro.

These are the sessions from just one of the 10 tracks for Jordan this year.

Check out the full schedule to see the full range of impressive speakers attending. We’ll be posting more track rundowns and speaker spotlights as we get closer to the event.

Like what you see? Well, there is still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki here.

Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

