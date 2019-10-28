News

22 million App Store reviews have been mysterious deleted

22 million App Store reviews have been mysterious deleted
By , Contributing Editor

In an odd move, Apple appears to have deleted over 22 million app reviews - or 35 per cent of the total reviews - from over 300 apps from the App Store.

As reported by AppFigures, something similar happened back in December 2017.

That was thought that was a bug but AppFigures CEO Ariel Michaeli commented in a blog post, this “ feels a little different.”

And, like that, they’ve gone

The deletion occurred between 23-24 October and impacted a large range of developers including Google, Microsoft, Nike, SEGA, Disney and Ketchapp.

It’s also unclear if there’s any pattern to the move.

For example, Hulu lost 95 per cent of its ratings in the US, while Dropbox lost about 85 per cent of its US ratings.

 

In terms of territories impacted, 10 million US reviews have disappeared, but all 155 countries Apple supports have been hit to some degree.

Obviously this could just be a horrible but reversible bug but as yet there’s no comment from Apple.

Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Jun 28th, 2016

96% of the top 100 free games on Google Play are under 100MB, finds AppFigures

News Oct 1st, 2018

Analytics firm Appfigures unveils new mobile market intelligence platform

1 News Feb 5th, 2015

Did the $15 million spent on Super Bowl XLIX UA ads score app store success?

1 Data & Research Oct 23rd, 2014

The average saving when buying an App Bundle is $5.64

News Oct 11th, 2019

Apple and Google pull apps from their storefronts due to Hong Kong protests

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies