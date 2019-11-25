News

Black Friday offer - save up to $675 on Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

By , Editor

It's that time of year again - Black Friday deals are everywhere!

We'd hate for you to miss out on the fun, so in between shopping for flatscreen TVs and games consoles, why not take advantage of our amazing 20% Black Friday offer for Pocket Gamer Connects London?

Using code BlackFriday2019 could save up to $500 on the price of your tickets.

But in a double dose of generosity, this offer also stacks on top of our Mid Term prices and another saving of up to $175.

That's a total discount of up to $675! That could be enough to pay for the new TV you've been looking for an excuse to buy...

Treat yourself to Europe’s biggest mobile B2B games industry conference, this January 20th and 21st 2020 and know that you have chosen wisely.

Book now!

