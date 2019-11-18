Riot Games, Paradox Interactive, Red Kite Games and Super Evil Megacorp speaking at first Big Screen Gaming conference in January

Taking place as part of Pocket Gamer Connects London- Europe's biggest B2B event for the games industry - Big Screen Gaming shines the spotlight on PC, console, VR and AR sectors.

Half of global games revenue still comes from outside the mobile space, and this event will focus explicitly on different platform opportunities.

Thanks to a growth in online stores, the availability of development tools, the affordability of fantastic tech, and an explosion of interest in new genres like battle royale, it feels like PC is having a powerful resurgence on the gaming scene.

With next-generation consoles on the horizon, and the Switch proving that handheld gaming can be hugely popular, this is the perfect time to discuss the challenges and opportunities of working in the Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft space too.

That's where Big Screen Gaming comes in, with six illuminating conference tracks and 60 of the finest practitioners in the world.

6 Unmissable tracks:

About Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

London is the birthplace of the Connects international series of events for the games industry, and it has been our home for many years.

Covering mobile, PC, console and blockchain gaming, over 2,800 industry professionals from all around the world will join us once again for two days of jam-packed conference talks, seminars, panels, pitches, networking, showcases and more.

You could make key contacts for your business by taking advantage of our online meeting scheduler which is free to all attendees.

Alongside the 24 conference tracks featuring the above speakers, we run a host of fringe events that are great networking opportunities, such as:

