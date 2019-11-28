News

Cut the Rope star Om Nom returns in Om Nom: Merge

By , Contributing Editor

ZeptoLab Green has announced the release of its new mobile game Om Nom: Merge.

Created with UK developer Amuzo, the game has you merging hungry creatures called Nommies to create more powerful versions that can eat more fruit.

Each Nommie has three variations, bringing a collection element to the game.

Of course, Om Nom also gets into the action, using his spells to make fruit grow faster and doubles the amount of gold players collect.

ZeptoLab Green is the new business unit from ZeptoLab for all things Om Nom, including games, animation, merchandise and licensing.

The original Cut the Rope game, starring Om Nom, has been downloaded over one billion times.


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

