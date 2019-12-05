Adjust prevents 200 million fraudulent app installs

Mobile-analytics company Adjust has prevented 200 million fraudulent app installs through fraud in 2019.

As reported by VentureBeat, the company has saved its client base approximately $450 million through installation rejections.

The company claimed that this has allowed its clientele to invest their money into channels that deliver.

However, Adjust is only able to do this for those who have activated fraud prevention filters. Given that not all companies have done this, it is likely that the number of fraudulent installs outweighs the 200 million preventions.

Earlier this year, the company raised $227 million in funding to aid in fraud prevention.

A growing concern

“Fraud prevention is a critical challenge that is growing in importance for many of the 30,000 apps we work with around the world,” said Adjust’s chief technology officer Paul Müller.

“Going into 2020, our mission remains the same: to help keep the ecosystem honest and open through education and collaboration.”

According to the Berlin-based company, 43 per cent of fraud activity is made up of click injections. Meanwhile, 30 per cent is accounted for by click spamming. Fake users and SDK spoofing make up 13 per cent and 15 per cent of fraud activity respectively.