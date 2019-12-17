Ric Cowley returns to PocketGamer.biz as new Editor

Steel Media is pleased to announce the appointment of Ric Cowley as the new Editor of PocketGamer.biz, the leading brand for the business of mobile games.

A respected games journalist, Ric Cowley has been in the games industry for four years. If the name seems familiar, it’s because he was formerly the deputy editor of PocketGamer.biz, joining originally in 2015, and also spent a year as editor of consumer branch PocketGamer.com. In 2019 he worked in digital PR for Fractl, a content marketing agency. He makes a welcome return to his home in b2b mobile games journalism in December 2019.

His return marks a new chapter in the life of the internationally respected brand, as PocketGamer.biz freshens up its content and examines daily the mix of regulars, news and feature content.

Back on board

"It's great having Ric back on board," said Dave Bradley, COO of PocketGamer.biz publisher Steel Media. "Mobile is the most interesting space in the games scene at the moment and few people know it like Ric, who already has first-hand experience of the industry and its big names."

"His plan for the next few months is to dive deeper into the games industry with long-form and evergreen content, daily and weekly features, and new columns about games development. He'll be shaking up the mix of stories and including plenty of material about both the business and creative sides of making and selling games."

"We want PocketGamer.biz to be an integral part of the industry, so we’re certain you’ll see Ric out and about at games events all over the world – starting with Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020."

Out and about

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 is the "live" version of the site, and the latest in Steel Media's series of conferences for the games industry. Taking place at The Brewery on 20-21 January, it will welcome 2,500 professionals with an expo area and over 90 hours of talks, panels and fringe activities.

Ric Cowley will be there as a participant, appearing on stage as well as taking advantage of the free matchmaking system to meet with as many industry representatives as possible. Tickets are still available (midterm ticket discounts end on Thursday 19 December).

Chris James, CEO of Steel Media, commented: "We're delighted to have Ric on board. He brings some fantastic ideas and experience to the company. We’re excited about all the opportunities that lie ahead."

"He’ll be managing an enthusiastic young team of experts including journalists Matthew Forde and Kayleigh Partleton. Pocket Gamer veteran Jon Jordan will also continue to contribute as editor at large, making for a very strong core team overall."