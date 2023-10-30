Craig Chapple returns to PocketGamer.biz as Head of Content

Steel Media is pleased to announce former Editor Craig Chapple has been appointed as Head of Content at PocketGamer.biz.

Chapple has worked in the games industry for more than 12 years, including roles as Deputy Editor at games industry publication Develop, Online Editor at Nintendo, Mobile Insights Strategist at Sensor Tower and most recently Head of Content at Raptor PR. He has also written for various other companies and outlets, including Deconstructor of Fun.

At PocketGamer.biz, he’ll be working with the existing b2b editorial team, which includes Editor Daniel Griffiths, to provide industry-leading news, expert interviews and insightful analyses on the latest hot topics and trends.

Editorial and events

Chapple will also work closely with the Pocket Gamer Connects team as it continues to deliver thought-provoking conference agendas, top speakers and key networking opportunities for the industry.

Given where the sector currently finds itself, it’s more important than ever to provide breaking news and insights. Craig Chapple

“Journalism has always been a passion of mine, so I’m delighted to have the opportunity to rejoin PocketGamer.biz and get back into the fray,” said Chapple.

“A lot has happened in the industry during the past few years since I last worked on the site. Given where the sector currently finds itself, it’s more important than ever to provide breaking news and insights on the people and businesses navigating the path forward in the industry while holding the big players and gatekeepers to account. I can’t wait to get started (again)!”

Chris James, CEO of Steel Media, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Craig back on board the b2b team at PocketGamer.biz and Steel Media as we sharpen our output and really delve into what makes this industry tick. Craig brings a lot of experience as both an editor and an analyst, and by working with the talented team we already have, he'll support our continuing vision of being the leading global b2b mobile games industry publication and events organiser.”

To get in touch with any news, interview opportunities, or just to say hi, you can email craig.chapple@steelmedianetwork.com.