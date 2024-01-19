Turn recruitment into retention at Pocket Gamer Connects London

With the 10th anniversary special edition of Pocket Gamer Connects London next week, we thought it was time to explore the 29-track conference schedule. This January 22nd and 23rd, more than 200 world-class expert speakers will bring you the hottest trends and latest innovations in the global games industry.

The Recruit and Restart track

Monday, January 22nd

Industry experts share the latest strategies and best practices for attracting, recruiting, and retaining top talent. From promoting diversity and inclusion to effective talent acquisition and retention strategies, this track will provide valuable insights on how to build a thriving and sustainable workforce.

Additionally, attendees will learn how to effectively navigate setbacks and return to growth, with a focus on resilience and adaptability.

15:40 Recruiting Your Dream Team in 3 Steps

Christina Barleben, CEO & Co-Founder at Thoughtfish

16:00 Leveling Up Remotely: Challenges in Permanent Remote Work

Susan Cummings, Managing Director at Tiny Rebel

Cummings will delve into the evolving landscape of video game creation in the era of remote work. As the gaming industry continues to adapt to new challenges and opportunities, this presentation will explore innovative strategies and tools that have emerged for developing games outside the traditional studio environment.

She will share insights from our own experiences in remote game development, highlighting how virtual collaboration can foster creativity, efficiency, and flexibility, not to mention how much easier it makes hiring!

16:20 What Skills Gaps are There & How That Can be Changed

Colin Smith, Director of Development at The Developer Academy

It's probably the most talked about issue in the industry - recruitment of talent. We have lots of courses teaching lots of skills but they don't always line up with what the industry needs. So what's the answer?

There probably isn't an easy one - not in the short term, anyway - and we need to look at the whole talent pipeline from Schools/Colleges/Universities and Bootcamps to discover what is fundamental to getting the talent into the sector in the future.

16:40 Hitting Restart: What Next After You’ve Been Laid Off?

Alex Dale, Founder at Armchair Productions Ltd

Paul Leishman, Production Manager at Team Terrible

Erik Pöntiskoski, CEO at Dodreams

Kim Parker Adcock, Owner at One Player Mission

Rumiko Matsumoto, Founder/CEO at Kimaru

Craig Chapple, Head Of B2B Content at PocketGamer.biz

The games industry has seen a wave of companies laying off staff, across all corners of the sector. This panel explores how to rebound from being laid off to share your talent in our ever-growing industry.

