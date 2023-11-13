Paige Cook promoted to Deputy Editor at PocketGamer.biz

Steel Media is delighted to announce that Features Editor Paige Cook has been promoted to Deputy Editor at PocketGamer.biz.

Cook first joined the team as a writer in September 2022 before quickly working her way through the ranks, becoming features editor in March 2023. As deputy editor she will play a key role in PocketGamer.biz’s editorial output, leading on features and overseeing guest content.

Cook will report to PocketGamer.biz editor Daniel Griffiths and recently appointed head of B2B content Craig Chapple.

“This is a hugely deserved promotion from a genuine rising star in the B2B editorial world,” said Steel Media CEO Chris James. “Together with the returning Craig, Aaron, Daniel and co, the future of PocketGamer.Biz is in very safe hands! We have big plans ahead too - so watch this space!”

“Having already worked at PocketGamer.biz as features editor I’m excited about the opportunity to expand my presence as deputy editor. I look forward to working with the rest of the team to continue bringing the best in breaking news and insightful interviews. If you’re working on mobile and have a story to tell, don’t hesitate to get in touch!” said Cook.

Chapple added: “Paige is an excellent B2B journalist and more than deserves to be promoted to deputy editor, and I’m delighted to have her on the team. She is highly organised, has a good sense for B2B news and knows the right questions to ask.”

To get in touch with any news, interview opportunities, or just to say hi, you can email paige.cook@steelmedianetwork.com.