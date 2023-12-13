News

Pocket Gamer Awards 2023 winners revealed

Over 350,000 PocketGamer.com readers voted across 20 categories competing for the honour of being crowned Mobile Game Of The Year by the consumer site

By , Managing Editor

Over at our consumer site PocketGamer.com, readers have voted in their thousands and now it’s time to reveal the winners of the Pocket Gamer Awards 2023

This year's awards have been hotly contested as ever, with over 350,000 votes cast across 20 categories. The Pocket Gamer Awards are a celebration of the best in mobile games, from the publishers of the leading and longest-running mobile games consumer website. Since 2006 we've been delivering news, reviews, tips, guides and features that inform and entertain mobile and handheld games around the world.

Managing Editor Dann Sullivan said, "2023 has been an absolutely momentous year for mobile gaming, with Netflix, Apple Arcade and Xbox Game Pass all making it easier than ever for more people to access games. It's been a year of consolidation and layoffs for a lot of major companies, but despite that we've seen more amazing games than ever release onto our favourite gaming handhelds: our phones.

“After a record-breaking nominations period, over 350,000 of you came together to show your love for your favourite games and vote in our month-long celebration of the best games, and we're happy to announce 2023's winners - chosen by you - today"

See the winners now.


