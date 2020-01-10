Discover the Industry Vision and Values track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

Just three weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects London,which takes place between January 20th and 21st.

January 21st

14:20 - The track will begin with a session by King lead producer Sabrina Carmona. She will talk about care and craft in teams - keeping people motivated. Carmona will discuss the importance of building a strong leads group, she will offer tips and tricks to boost the team.

14:40 - Learn about fostering a creative studio culture, Glu Mobile executive vice president Mark Van Ryswyk holds the session. Van Ryswyk will offer his advice on effective strategies for creating an environment where teams are bold, curious and are capable to lead.

15:00 - Next, discover the next steps for Futureplay - where in the market the company is going and why. Futureplay's co-founder and CEO Jami Laes will explain why the company has changed its strategy in recent years and what the future plans are.

15:20 - Thinking about using the cloud for some studio practices? Then you might be interested in Roll7's co-CEO Simon Bennet's talk on why your video games studio might be a waste of space.

15:40 - Join Digging Deep's executive director and producer Rosemary Lokhorst for her session: levelling up to remission - a clinical study of playing toward your strength.

16:00 - Ready for a speed panel? Join four industry experts, Elite Game Developers founder and CEO Joakim Achren, Funday Factory CCO and founder Anders Leicht Rohde, MAG Interactive CBDO David Amor and Unicorn Pirates Studio CEO Nikolina Zidar. They will discuss how games can have a positive impact in society.

16:40 - Next, a fireside chat with Splash Damage PR and events manager Leanne Peppiatt and Green Man Gaming senior vice president for corporate partnerships Marion Feldhofer. The topic will be sustainable diversity - women in games.

17:00 - Interested in how mental health can affect game creation? Then Geogrify CEO Kate Edwards is holding the session for you. Learn how to stay better focused for long-term games development.

17:20 - The track will close with a speed panel, it will be centred on what needs to be done to guarantee a harassment-free company. Four industry experts will take to the stage, Geogrify CEO Kate Edwards, Dirtybit vice president of business and marketing Anette Staloy, Medal.tv COO Aurora Klaeboe Berg and Big Pixel Studios studio operations manager Georgina Felce.

