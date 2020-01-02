News

Apple agrees new multi-year deal with Imagination Technologies to utilise IP

Date Type Companies involved Size
January 2nd, 2020 partnership Apple
Imagination Technologies 		Not disclosed
By , Staff Writer

Apple has agreed to a new multi-year deal with Imagination Technologies to utilise the company's intellectual property.

Founded in 1985, the UK-based company creates silicon and software intellectual property with a focus on the global tech market.

The new multi-use license agreement replaces the former, which was announced in February 2014, giving Apple access to a wider range of IP in exchange for license fees.

Previous competitor

Interestingly back in 2017, the UK-based chip designer put itself up for sale following Apple's decision to produce its own graphics chips.

Subsequently, Imagination Technologies was acquired by Chinese private equity investment firm Canyon Bridge in 2017 for an estimated £550 million ($727 million).

Previous to this, Imagination Technologies held another deal with Apple surrounding the design of its graphics chips in iPhones and iPads. However this agreement was severed in 2017 as Apple took the process in-house.

Apple recently launched an annual subscription for its premium mobile game service Apple Arcade at $49.99 a year.


