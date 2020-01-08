News

CES 2020: Alienware and Razer take inspiration from Nintendo's Switch for new device and controller

By , Staff Writer

The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is currently in full swing, with both Razer and Alienware premiering new products inspired by the Nintendo Switch.

Razer has debuted the Razer Kishi, a "universal" cloud-gaming controller designed to support low latency gameplay on iOS and Android devices.

The device is expected to support most games that are compatible with mobile controllers, including both native titles and cloud services, across Android and iOS.

Complementary devices

"Razer is excited to strengthen its collaboration with NVIDIA by joining their GeForce NOW Recommended program," said Razer head of mobile gaming Jason Schwartz.

"GeForce NOW is PC gaming in the cloud, transforming underpowered or incompatible hardware into a powerful GeForce gaming PC. Razer mobile gaming controllers are perfect complementary devices to enhance this type of gameplay which we are pleased to feature here at the Razer CES booth."

The Razer Kishi mobile controllers will be made available in early 2020.

Concept UFO

Next to this, Alienware has revealed a new handheld Windows 10 gaming PC that heavily resembles the Nintendo Switch. The UFO functions similarly to the Switch too, featuring a handheld mode for on the go gaming, as well as a docked mode to connect to a TV.

On top of this, the product includes detachable controllers, a built-in kickstand and a high definition screen. Alienware hopes to make PC more accessible, with players being able to access their full library wherever they go.

As the device is still a concept, no official release date or pricing structure has been given.

Razer recently applied for a digital bank license in Singapore as the firm looks to explore other industries.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

