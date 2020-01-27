Sign ups for Interactive Futures' Indie Investor Pitch closing soon

Indie developers attending Interactive Futures in Leamington Spa on Friday 31st January have just 24 hours to sign up for the conference's Indie Investor Pitch event.
The event offers indies the chance to have 20-minute, one-to-one meetings with up to three individual investors and publishers of the developer's choice.
Indies have the choice of meeting the following people, who have also listed their interests for the event:
- Alex Harvey (Rivr) – Virtual Reality games
- Andy Payne (The Producers, Just Flight, Ukie) – General advice & investment
- Chris Murphy (Square Enix Collective) – PC & Console games
- Josh Garrity (Sold Out) – Console, PC, Apple Arcade games
- Lauren Hunter (Square Enix Collective) – PC & Console games
- Philip Oliver (Game Dragons) – General advice & investment
- Simon Prytherch (Kwalee) – Hyper-casual games for iOS & Android
- Steve Stopps (Excalibur Games) – Management & Simulation Games
- Stuart Dinsey (Curve Digital, Ukie) – PC and console games / studio or IP acquisitions
Get involved
Those interested in pitching their game can email stuart.obrien@mimrammedia.com to confirm that they want to participate, and name up to three people they want to meet at the event.
The Indie Investor Pitch is only open to attendees of Interactive Futures, so if you're interested in taking part, make sure you've got a delegate pass for the Friday of the event before signing up.
Sign ups are closing at the end of Tuesday 28th January (tomorrow), so make sure to sign up quickly to avoid disappointment.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?