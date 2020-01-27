Sign ups for Interactive Futures' Indie Investor Pitch closing soon

Indie developers attending Interactive Futures in Leamington Spa on Friday 31st January have just 24 hours to sign up for the conference's Indie Investor Pitch event.

The event offers indies the chance to have 20-minute, one-to-one meetings with up to three individual investors and publishers of the developer's choice.

Indies have the choice of meeting the following people, who have also listed their interests for the event:

Alex Harvey (Rivr) – Virtual Reality games

Andy Payne (The Producers, Just Flight, Ukie) – General advice & investment

Chris Murphy (Square Enix Collective) – PC & Console games

Josh Garrity (Sold Out) – Console, PC, Apple Arcade games

Lauren Hunter (Square Enix Collective) – PC & Console games

Philip Oliver (Game Dragons) – General advice & investment

Simon Prytherch (Kwalee) – Hyper-casual games for iOS & Android

Steve Stopps (Excalibur Games) – Management & Simulation Games

Stuart Dinsey (Curve Digital, Ukie) – PC and console games / studio or IP acquisitions

Get involved

Those interested in pitching their game can email stuart.obrien@mimrammedia.com to confirm that they want to participate, and name up to three people they want to meet at the event.

The Indie Investor Pitch is only open to attendees of Interactive Futures, so if you're interested in taking part, make sure you've got a delegate pass for the Friday of the event before signing up.

Sign ups are closing at the end of Tuesday 28th January (tomorrow), so make sure to sign up quickly to avoid disappointment.