News

Sign ups for Interactive Futures' Indie Investor Pitch closing soon

Sign ups for Interactive Futures' Indie Investor Pitch closing soon
By

Indie developers attending Interactive Futures in Leamington Spa on Friday 31st January have just 24 hours to sign up for the conference's Indie Investor Pitch event.

The event offers indies the chance to have 20-minute, one-to-one meetings with up to three individual investors and publishers of the developer's choice.

Indies have the choice of meeting the following people, who have also listed their interests for the event:

  • Alex Harvey (Rivr) – Virtual Reality games
  • Andy Payne (The Producers, Just Flight, Ukie) – General advice & investment
  • Chris Murphy (Square Enix Collective) – PC & Console games
  • Josh Garrity (Sold Out) – Console, PC, Apple Arcade games
  • Lauren Hunter (Square Enix Collective) – PC & Console games
  • Philip Oliver (Game Dragons) – General advice & investment
  • Simon Prytherch (Kwalee) – Hyper-casual games for iOS & Android
  • Steve Stopps (Excalibur Games) – Management & Simulation Games
  • Stuart Dinsey (Curve Digital, Ukie) – PC and console games / studio or IP acquisitions

Get involved

Those interested in pitching their game can email stuart.obrien@mimrammedia.com to confirm that they want to participate, and name up to three people they want to meet at the event.

The Indie Investor Pitch is only open to attendees of Interactive Futures, so if you're interested in taking part, make sure you've got a delegate pass for the Friday of the event before signing up.

Sign ups are closing at the end of Tuesday 28th January (tomorrow), so make sure to sign up quickly to avoid disappointment.


Tags:
PocketGamer.biz Staff
PocketGamer.biz Staff

Related Articles

Interview May 26th, 2016

Why we ditched "esoteric" UI and fixed poor retention to give Lumo's Cat another life

Feature Aug 20th, 2015

Pixel Toys on moving out of its startup phase with Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade

Feature Dec 18th, 2014

Back from the brink: How Lumo Developments dodged death and found success

Job News Jan 27th, 2020

Hypercasual studio Kwalee shakes up PR team with two new hires

Interview Jan 22nd, 2020

Indie Spotlight: Lykke Studios founder Jakob Lykkegard on life after Playlab

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies