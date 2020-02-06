News

AI solution startup Modl.ai secures $1.7 in seed funding

AI solution startup Modl.ai secures $1.7 in seed funding
By , Staff Writer

Danish AI solutions firm Modl.ai has secured $1.7 million in seed funding.

The round was led by PreSeed Ventures, Hong Kong-based Saltagen Ventures, and Norwegian firm Propagator Ventures. Other investors include Pool Global Partners and Seed Capital.

The money will be used to deploy AIs that mimic human behaviour and reduce the amount of time it takes developers to test their titles. The team also plans to expand on an international level.

Innovative technology

"Modern computer games have the ability to monitor not only what players are doing, but also to store information about what context they are acting," said modl.ai CEO Christoffer Holmgard.

"This forms the perfect observatory for following players' decision making, finding different types of players, and identifying patterns that we can leverage to predict what they would do in other situations."

Modl.ai CPO Benedikte Mikkelsen added, "AI Personas are unlike any existing solution in the market. The technology allows developers to create experiences that respond to player motivations in real-time and lets designers tailor the game to engage them.

"They allow unprecedented insights into what compels players to play their game and how to personalize content for them."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jan 29th, 2020

Hypercasual mobile game publishing platform Coda raises $4 million from LVP

as News Nov 14th, 2019

SuperGaming raises $1.3 million for new social gaming platform

News Oct 10th, 2019

Meta Games secures $2 million in seed funding round

News Aug 28th, 2019

Hyper-casual competitive gaming platform Ready secures $5 million in seed funding round led by Bitkraft

as News Aug 22nd, 2019

Play Ventures closes $40m fund to back games start-ups

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies