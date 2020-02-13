Bit Fry Game Studios raises additional $3.5 million in funding

North Hampshire-based mobile developer Bit Fry Game Studios has raised $3.5 million in additional funding.
The backing was led by 1Up Ventures, founded by Xbox co-creator Ed Fries, and BITKRAFT Esports Ventures, a leading venture capital fund focused on esports.
The capital raised will go towards the company's expansion of its arcade-action sports game franchise, Ultimate Rivals.
Founded in November 2013, the studio launched Ultimate Rivals: The Rink in December 2019 on Apple Arcade.
"Expand our franchise"
"As we continue to expand our franchise into the competitive gaming space, I can't think of better capital and strategic partners than BITKRAFT and 1Up Ventures," said Bit Fry Game Studios CEO and founder Ben Freidlin.
"BITKRAFT is the world's preeminent esports-focused fund, and Ed is a gaming luminary as co-creator of Xbox. Their investments demonstrate how our studio continues to attract leading strategic capital players in this highly competitive space."
BITKRAFT founding general parter Scott Rupp added: "The sports video gaming category is overdue for innovation that's relevant to today's gamers, platforms and the broader entertainment culture."
"Bit Fry CEO Ben Freidlin is a force of nature and the perfect person to disrupt this space. Ultimate Rivals is just getting started and will re-define this category for the long-term."
