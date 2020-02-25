News

Eli Roth looks set to direct a Borderlands film

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

It would seem that Eli Roth is making a film based on Gearbox Software's Borderlands series.

That's going by a – now-deleted – tweet from the studio's boss Randy Pitchford, as reported by Kotaku, in which he welcomed Roth to the project, which is being created by Lionsgate and Arad Productions. The film was announced in June 2019.

Roth is best known for his directorial work on Cabin Fever and Hostel, as well as his appearance as Donny "The Bear Jew" Donowitz in Quentin Tarintino's 2009 World War Two film Inglorious Basterds. 

Pitchford promised more details about the film at Pax East on February 27th.

Delete the evidence

The tweet was quickly deleted, suggesting that it was announcing the news too early. It's also possible with fears about coronavirus that some of the parties have pulled out of Pax East, as Sony has already done.

Health concerns lead to the cancellation of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, which was set to take place between February 24th and 27th. 

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


