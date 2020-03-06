News

TwitchCon Amsterdam cancelled amidst coronavirus concerns

By , Editor - Influencer Update

Twitch has made the decision to cancel TwitchCon Amsterdam 2020 due to the potential health risks of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

The event was scheduled to take place on May 2nd and 3rd at the AI Amsterdam Convention Centre.

The company made an announcement on the TwitchCon website, stating: "we have been monitoring coronavirus concerns and having weighed the potential health risks to our community we've made the incredibly difficult decision to cancel TwitchCon Amsterdam."

"TwitchCon is the best weekend to be a Twitch fan. To say we're disappointed you won't be able to enjoy the show we've been building for you is a massive understatement. But the health and safety of our community, employees, and everyone else who has a part in making TwitchCon happen is, as always, our top priority."

TwitchCon also confirmed that all tickets will be refunded. Exhibitors and sponsors of the event will be offered priority slots at TwitchCon San Diego in September, or next year's European event. However, the company cannot promise that individual travel and accommodation purchases will be refunded too.

 This story originally appeared on InfluencerUpdate.biz.


Danielle Partis
Danielle Partis
Editor - Influencer Update

Danielle Partis is Editor of InfluencerUpdate.biz. She was previously the lead content creator for TeamRock Games, as well as contributing to outlets such as Metal Hammer, both online and in-print. Prior to that, Danielle worked as a freelance PR consultant and freelance journalist for a number of outlets.

