Genvid Technologies raises $33 million in Series B funding round

By , Staff Writer

Software firm Genvid Technologies has secured $33 million in a Series B funding round.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the round was led by broadcasting company Huya. There was further participation from Samsung Ventures and NTT Docomo. Overall, Genvid has raised $53 million in funding.

The New York-based firm will use the new funds to further the development of interactive streaming features for new markets and platforms.

The former head of developer relations at Twitch – Jt Gleason – has joined the software firm's advisory board.

"Ideal partners"

"These new strategic investors are the ideal partners to drive our expansion from not only a platform standpoint but into key global geographies," said Genvid Technologies CEO Jacob Navok.

"Samsung Ventures represents an opportunity to bring interactive streaming to TVs connected to mobile phones, while Huya will dramatically extend our reach in China and firmly establish Genvid as the 'write-once, deploy everywhere' solution for rich, synchronized interactivity."

In November 2019, Genvid Technologies initially raised $27 million as part of its series B for a new streaming engine.


