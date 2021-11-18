News

Solo game development platform DreamCraft raises $10 million

March Capital leads the round

Date Type Companies involved Size
November 18th, 2021 investment DreamCraft Entertainment
Hiro Capital
Makers Fund
March Capital 		$10m
Solo game development platform DreamCraft raises $10 million
By , Contributing Editor

Game making platform DreamCraft Entertainment has raised $10 million in its Series A round.

The round was led by March Capital.

Other investors included Makers Fund, Dune Ventures and Hiro Capital.

Founded in 2018, DreamCraft has now raised over $15 million for its platform, which combines a game editor that enables individuals without coding or art skills to make games.

More specifically the editor offers a high-level, event-driven framework that includes features such as multiplayer, cross-platform, performance, memory-usage, and publishing that anyone can build games on top of.

DreamCraft claims that one-person-teams using its technology have been able to "generate millions of organic downloads and millions of dollars in revenue".

“We’ve seen ﬁrsthand the magic that happens when hobbyists get their hands on what the DreamCraft team has built and realize they can fully develop and monetize a dynamic, high-quality game in mere months with exponentially less friction than any UGC platform or engine out there," commented March's Louis Gresham.

"We are thrilled to support Tianyin, Veronica and the DreamCraft team with their mission to help every modder and map editor out there dream even bigger.”


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Nov 9th, 2021

AudioMob raises $14 million at $110 million valuation

News Oct 21st, 2021

Social gaming platform Piepacker raises $12 million for mobile expansion

News Jun 2nd, 2021

Comunix raises $30 million to scale video chat mobile game Pokerface

News May 27th, 2021

Double Loop raises $8 million for its first game for unconsidered gamers

News Nov 20th, 2020

Lightfox Games secures $3.3 million in funding

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies