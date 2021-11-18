Solo game development platform DreamCraft raises $10 million

Game making platform DreamCraft Entertainment has raised $10 million in its Series A round.

The round was led by March Capital.

Other investors included Makers Fund, Dune Ventures and Hiro Capital.

Founded in 2018, DreamCraft has now raised over $15 million for its platform, which combines a game editor that enables individuals without coding or art skills to make games.

More specifically the editor offers a high-level, event-driven framework that includes features such as multiplayer, cross-platform, performance, memory-usage, and publishing that anyone can build games on top of.

DreamCraft claims that one-person-teams using its technology have been able to "generate millions of organic downloads and millions of dollars in revenue".

“We’ve seen ﬁrsthand the magic that happens when hobbyists get their hands on what the DreamCraft team has built and realize they can fully develop and monetize a dynamic, high-quality game in mere months with exponentially less friction than any UGC platform or engine out there," commented March's Louis Gresham.

"We are thrilled to support Tianyin, Veronica and the DreamCraft team with their mission to help every modder and map editor out there dream even bigger.”