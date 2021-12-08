Frameplay raises $8 million for seamless, non-disruptive ads

Californian adtech firm Frameplay has raised $8 million following a Series A funding round.

The funding round was led by Hiro Capital and featured participation from Razer, via its investments arm ZVentures, and Kona Venture Partners.

Frameplay states that its in-game ad solutions provide "immersive, digital experiences" that replicate real-world experiences.

Frameplay will use the funding raised to offer new opportunities to developers and advertisers to change the way games are monetised.

Seamless integration

Frameplay co-founder and CEO Jonathon Troughton stated: "We are thrilled to have found like-minded investors at Hiro Capital, Razer zVentures, and Kona. Together, these companies are committed to a gamer-first experience, and this funding round will enable us to create a new environment that enhances in-game immersion.

"Our SDK technology gives developers the ability to optimize the ad placement within their games so it seamlessly integrates with the gaming experience—an approach that has already proven appealing to leading brands and advertisers."

Hiro Capital founding partner Luke Alvarez added: "Quality brands want to be authentic and they don't want to disrupt a gamer's experience. Equally, many players enjoy seeing real products embedded in games if they are true to life and properly in context.

"Frameplay’s amazing technology is a win-win, providing tangible value to advertisers and a seamless experience for the gamer. At Hiro, we believe that Frameplay's platform can scale across multiple brand segments and from Games into the Metaverse."

Last week, UK-based publisher Playstack revealed the launch of Interact, its new adtech SDK with the aim of providing less interruptive ads.