Genvid and Intel combine for 5G Project Monarch livestream gaming test

Genvid has joined forces with Intel, Outfront Media and Streamline Media Group to conduct an ambitious public test.

‘Project Monarch’ is a hybrid digital billboard and mobile game prototype which features Intel’s Smart Edge technology and Genvid’s interactive livestreaming solution.

The test was conducted on 8 and 9 September in Times Square, Manhattan on the Mega Screen, utilising a custom adaptation of Streamline’s game Bake ‘n Switch to demonstrate the new potential of mobile crowd gaming.

Scan and join

To join as an interactive spectator, all anyone needed to do was visit the site and scan a QR code. This enabled access an interactive stream via a nearby 5G hotspot, with no downloads or installs required.

This could be scaled up to as many as 750,000 concurrent users, all participating in the same experience.

“Interactivity is dominating virtually every kind of media,” said Jacob Navok, co-founder and CEO at Genvid. “This experiment proves that even the most modern digital billboards can be reimagined.”

He also suggested that this technology will enable advertisers and brand sponsors to provide more dynamic content for consumers.

“This collaboration with Genvid at Times Square demonstrates a unique, exciting and interactive billboard experience that highlights a new service that can be tailored for consumers in the retail and gaming markets,” said Caroline Chan, Intel VP and GM of Network Business Incubator Division.

Streamline Media Group’s CEO and co-founder, Alexander Fernandez added “We believe the digital transformation of business and industry is accelerated best by leveraging video game technology,” he said.