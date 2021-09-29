News

Genvid and Intel combine for 5G Project Monarch livestream gaming test

Downloads and installs not required

Genvid and Intel combine for 5G Project Monarch livestream gaming test
By , Staff Writer

Genvid has joined forces with Intel, Outfront Media and Streamline Media Group to conduct an ambitious public test.

‘Project Monarch’ is a hybrid digital billboard and mobile game prototype which features Intel’s Smart Edge technology and Genvid’s interactive livestreaming solution.

The test was conducted on 8 and 9 September in Times Square, Manhattan on the Mega Screen, utilising a custom adaptation of Streamline’s game Bake ‘n Switch to demonstrate the new potential of mobile crowd gaming.

Scan and join 

To join as an interactive spectator, all anyone needed to do was visit the site and scan a QR code. This enabled access an interactive stream via a nearby 5G hotspot, with no downloads or installs required.

This could be scaled up to as many as 750,000 concurrent users, all participating in the same experience.

“Interactivity is dominating virtually every kind of media,” said Jacob Navok, co-founder and CEO at Genvid. “This experiment proves that even the most modern digital billboards can be reimagined.”

He also suggested that this technology will enable advertisers and brand sponsors to provide more dynamic content for consumers.

“This collaboration with Genvid at Times Square demonstrates a unique, exciting and interactive billboard experience that highlights a new service that can be tailored for consumers in the retail and gaming markets,” said Caroline Chan, Intel VP and GM of Network Business Incubator Division.

Streamline Media Group’s CEO and co-founder, Alexander Fernandez added “We believe the digital transformation of business and industry is accelerated best by leveraging video game technology,” he said.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Related Articles

Interview Aug 12th, 2021

From console blockbusters to mobile indies, how Genvid's streaming tech is creating mass engagement gaming

News Jul 15th, 2021

Genvid raises $113 million to launch Genvid Entertainment and more massive interactive live events

News Nov 27th, 2019

Genvid Technologies raises $27 million to fund new streaming engine

News Mar 17th, 2020

Genvid Technologies raises $33 million in Series B funding round

News Jan 20th, 2021

Interactive Facebook Watch show Rival Peak is coming to iOS

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies