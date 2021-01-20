News

Interactive Facebook Watch show Rival Peak is coming to iOS

By , Staff Writer

Genvid Technologies' interactive Facebook Watch title Rival Peak will come to iOS devices later today.

Native to Facebook Watch, Rival Peak is a combination of a quasi-adventure game and an interactive elimination show.

Moreover, the programme is the first of its kind, having been designed to allow viewers the pleasure of deciding the outcome each week.

Furthermore, Rival Peak has been narratively designed by industry veterans from Pixar and Telltale.

However, the reason for Rival Peak coming to iOS is simple. The interactive experience has proven to be highly popular on mobile with many people asking for support on Apple devices.

It's on!

The first season of Rival Peak began to air on December 2nd 2020 and is scheduled to be shown until February 26th 2021.

So far, on Facebook, the show has racked up more than 25 million minutes in viewership.

On top of this, the sister show, Rival Speak, which is hosted by actor Wil Wheaton – known for Star Trek and The Big Bang Theory – has picked up over 22 million views.

Currently, the US, Mexico, India and Brazil have proven to have the biggest audience for Rival Peak. Overall, more than 600,000 users have tuned in for the interactive show.

The part game, part reality experience, was created by Genvid Technologies and Pipeworks Studios. The latter of which was acquired by Sumo Digital last year.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

