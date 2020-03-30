Learn more about growing your mobile games at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

Less than one week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital, which takes place between April 6th and 10th.

For the first time ever, Pocket Gamer Connects is moving into the digital world, with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1. It's all the best bits of our conferences - insightful talks, brilliant panels, and all the usual fringe events - delivered directly into your home.

We're keeping it a little lighter this time around - it's only our first run at going digital, after all - but there's still seven tracks to take in, with topics including growth, monetisation, live ops, and development, alongside the return of our Big Screen Gaming track. And on top of all that, we're running out first ever digital Big Indie Pitch, Publisher Speedmatch, and Investor Connector events, with the usual business meetings too thanks to our meeting system.

Every day we will look at each of the seven tracks in turn. Today is The Growth Track, your chance to learn all about growing your game from some of the industry's finest minds.

April 6th

9:00 - We will kick off the track with a talk by Sandra Schneider from ironSource. She will discuss six steps your competitors are taking to grow their games.

9:30 - Up next, Lion Studios' Eugen Quiring holds a session on making a hit game and the steps for success.

10:00 - Are you curious about the opportunities found in the Chinese market? Then you do not want miss APPTUTTi's Aaron Denford as he gives a talk about those opportunities and how to ensure a successful launch.

10:30 - Join Aurora Berg from Medal.tv, who will discuss what KPI's you should watch out for, particularly for social sharing and virality.

11:00 - Closing out the morning portion of the track is a panel focused on the smart use of data to optimise performance. Join three industry experts – Craig Chapple from Sensor Tower, Rovio's Michail Katkoff and Yuval Lotan from ironSource.

17:00 - The evening sessions will begin with a talk by Sandra Schneider from ironSource. She will discuss six steps your competitors are taking to grow their games.

17:30 - Next, Walid O. El Cheikh from Pitching for Life will give a game developers survival list – death by pitching, life by speaking.

18:00 - Are you an indie developer? Join RE:BIND.IO's Emily Rose as she gives an indie's survival guide for the digital marketing singularity.

18:30 - Up next, Eric Seufert from Heracles Media will discuss merging product and user acquisition: the modern growth function.

19:00 - Have an interest in esports? Join Atomic's Kris Dahl for his talk on how esports and broadcasting can help game companies improve their growth and be more attractive to investors and the audience.

19:20 - To close the track, we are holding another panel on sowing the seeds - thinking differently about growth. Mike Hines and RocketRide Games Louis-Rene Auclair sit on the panel. They are joined by Adam Lieb from Gamesight, Ascended Studio's Sami Mahmood and Omri Henkin from ironSource.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending. You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 ahead of the event itself.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 here.