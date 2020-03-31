Niantic acquires 6D.ai to further its AR goals

Pokemon Go creator Niantic has acquired AR and 3D development specialist 6D.ai for an undisclosed sum.

Staff members from the technology firm have joined the team at Niantic. The acquisition was made as the American developer pursues its goal of "building an augmented world that parallels the physical one."

"We've just scratched the surface of the impact that AR can have on our connection to the people and places around us," said Niantic CEO John Hanke.

"Imagine everyone, at the same time, being able to experience Pokémon habitats in the real world or watch dragons fly through the sky and land on buildings in real-time."

Bring in an expert

The expertise offered by 6D.ai will aid Niantic in furthering its goal through its augmented reality research.

"From the beginning, we set out to infuse our daily lives and routines with a bit of fun and adventure by building an augmented world that parallels the physical one," said Hanke

"This bold pursuit requires significant advancements in AR technology that can only be made possible with an accurate and constantly updated 3D map of the real world. Now, we'll be able to leverage 6D.ai's deep expertise and significant breakthroughs in AR research and engineering to further our ongoing work in support of our mission."

In December 2019, the American company signed a multi-year deal with Qualcomm to work on AR gaming technology.