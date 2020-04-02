News

Unity unveils weekly online series Unite Now as it cancels all physical Unite events for 2020

By , Editor

Unity has revealed a new series of online events under the moniker of Unite Now to take place from April 14th.

The series is planned as weekly online sessions, offering tips and how-to's, learning sessions, and Unity creator stories. They are set to take place throughout spring and summer.

Alongside this reveal, Unity also confirmed that there will be no physical Unite events in 2020, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Safety of the community

"As the pandemic continues to evolve, it has become clear that for the health and safety of our community and our employees, a physical Unite event is not in the cards this year," the company wrote on its blog.

"Though we know it’s difficult to find a substitute for the magic of in-person experiences and connections, we aim to bring you the information and content you value and we’re in the process of exploring how we might deliver the Unite conference experience to our community in a digital format."

The first sessions of Unite Now begin on April 14th at 9am PT. This will include a session at 1pm PT looking at the key takeaways of Unity's 2020 mobile monetisation report.

Unity recently acquired AI specialist Artomax for an undisclosed sum. The firm is known for its ArtEngine, which uses AI to create faster workflows for designers.

Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
