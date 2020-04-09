Cooking Mama: Cookstar launch spoiled by cryptocurrency mining rumours and potential lawsuits

Cooking Mama: Cookstar is having a very strange launch.

The Switch game was released at the end of March 2020 both digitally and physically, though its digital release was almost immediately pulled without warning from the US eShop, as reported by IGN.

Rumours then began to circulate that the game was somehow using Switch consoles for cryptocurrency mining - a claim which forced its developers to publicly debunk the theory on the game's official Twitter account.

Curioser and curioser

Stranger still, an anonymous developer on the game then reached out to Screen Rant to discuss the new release's troubled history with IP owner Office Create, before claiming that there is now a legal battle surrounding the game which is keeping it off the eShop.

Physical copies are still available for purchase and do work on the consoles, with some players uploading videos and screenshots directly from their Switch consoles to social media to prove this.

Whatever's going on, it may be some time before we find out the whole truth, especially if there are legal cases now involved. And it could be even longer before we see the game release on the eShop.