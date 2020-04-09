News

Cooking Mama: Cookstar launch spoiled by cryptocurrency mining rumours and potential lawsuits

Cooking Mama: Cookstar launch spoiled by cryptocurrency mining rumours and potential lawsuits
By , Editor

Cooking Mama: Cookstar is having a very strange launch.

The Switch game was released at the end of March 2020 both digitally and physically, though its digital release was almost immediately pulled without warning from the US eShop, as reported by IGN.

Rumours then began to circulate that the game was somehow using Switch consoles for cryptocurrency mining - a claim which forced its developers to publicly debunk the theory on the game's official Twitter account.

Curioser and curioser

Stranger still, an anonymous developer on the game then reached out to Screen Rant to discuss the new release's troubled history with IP owner Office Create, before claiming that there is now a legal battle surrounding the game which is keeping it off the eShop.

Physical copies are still available for purchase and do work on the consoles, with some players uploading videos and screenshots directly from their Switch consoles to social media to prove this.

Whatever's going on, it may be some time before we find out the whole truth, especially if there are legal cases now involved. And it could be even longer before we see the game release on the eShop.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

Related Articles

as News Mar 31st, 2020

Updated: Rumour: Nintendo to celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary with multiple remasters on Switch

as News Mar 13th, 2020

Nintendo claims victory over mobile accessories firm Gamevice in patent dispute

as News Mar 11th, 2020

PUBG Corp chief Kim Chang-han takes top job at Krafton Game Union

News Mar 5th, 2020

Zynga struck with lawsuit regarding Words with Friends data breach

News Feb 25th, 2020

Riot Games claims $10 million settlement for gender discrimination lawsuit is "fair and adequate"

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies