Homa Games partners with Hasbro on NERF Epic Pranks! and more

Homa Games has partnered with Hasbro on the publisher's first licensed game.

NERF Epic Pranks! uses the foam-weapon toy brand as its hook, with players firing streams of foam darts at various targets using simple, one-touch controls.

The game itself is developed by Kadka. It is said to be the first of several upcoming games made in partnership with Hasbro.

“We are beyond excited to bring this game in the hands of users across the world. Our technologies to disrupt content creation proved to be very successful in finding the ideal iteration for this game," said Olivier Le Bas, CRO at Homa Games.

"We are looking forward to producing more playful content in collaboration with Hasbro to entertain players around the world.”

A new digital game experience

"We are excited for NERF fans to play a new digital game experience," added Richard Cleveland, Vice President of Marketing, Digital Media at Hasbro.

"Homa Games has taken the spontaneous fun of NERF and created an experience you can enjoy without NERF blasters in hand."

Homa Games recently stopped by our site to share a guest article on the rise of "ultracasual" games.