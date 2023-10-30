Homa appoints Michal Kowal as director of publishing to strengthen hybrid and hypercasual games

Games developer and AI enthusiast Homa has just appointed Michal Kowal as the new director of publishing to strengthen the company’s hypercasual and hybridcasual initiatives.

Kowal’s role will be to drive launch strategies, having been brought on board following his time as COO of mobile dev and publisher BoomBit.

Hybrid strategy

With more than 12 years’ experience in the games industry, Kowal spent the last eight bolstering BoomBit’s hybridcasual and midcore ambitions, overseeing marketing strategies and more. He played an important role in boosting profitability when games like Hunt Royale launched, which brought in $22 million in revenue with over six million downloads.

Now at Homa, Kowal’s new role will be in strategising successful hypercasual and hybridcasual games. "I deeply admire the impressive portfolio of hypercasual and hybridcasual games they have built in such a short time. I can combine my experience with casual and midcore games with Homa's unique technology solutions for game creators to help Homa reinforce its leadership position in the gaming industry," he said.

Homa has already published more than 80 titles in only five years since inception and has raised over $165 million through investments, making it able to support hundreds of developers. The hiring of Kowal is demonstrative of Homa’s top talent growth drive.

"Michal is a very hands-on, knowledgeable and passionate leader of our industry. We are thrilled to have him on board to accelerate our publishing strategy and launch even more games on the market," said Homa co-founder and CRO Olivier Le Bas.

Kowal joins one month on from the launch of Homa’s Game Idea Generator, its first generative AI tool on the Homa Lab platform. It aims to be a hit-maker, using Homa’s expertise in hybrid games and Light and Deep subgenres.

Releasing hit mobile games on consoles is also among Homa’s recent strategies, opening up new markets and giving games a second wind. Earlier this month, for example, Homa released six mobile games on Nintendo Switch.