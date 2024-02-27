News

Wizards of the Coast’s Eugene Evans to discuss the key pillars of making a great game with IP at PGC San Francisco

Evans to host session 'Protecting Properties When Going Mobile: 3 Things to Know When Licensing for a Mobile App'

By , Head of Content

Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast SVP of digital strategy and licensing Eugene Evans will be heading to Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco next month to discuss getting the best out of IP in games.

The event takes place on March 18th to 19th and features all the usual PGC goodness: a track full of insightful sessions, roundtables where industry professionals can air their views on hot topics, networking opportunities (like Publisher SpeedMatch, Investor Connector and more), the Journalist Bar, the Very Big Indie Pitch and much more.

Evans has driven growth for popular brands like Monopoly, Peppa Pig, Transformers, Dungeons & Dragons and more. After a particularly exciting year launching mobile app Monopoly GO!, Evans will reflect on the key pillars of how to make a game great while keeping what made the IP great in the first place.

Star speaker

Evans joined Hasbro and Wizards of the coast in 2018 as SVP of digital strategy and licensing. In his role, he has played a key role in identifying and developing new lines of business and growth opportunities, including the acquisition of D&D Beyond, and digital licensing partnerships with global leaders in mobile and PC/console gaming, including Scopely and Larian Studios.

Prior to joining Wizards of the Coast, Evans held leadership positions at EA, Mythic Entertainment and Viacom, and advised a number of successful start-ups, including Zipper Interactive.

Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Head of Content

Craig Chapple is a freelance analyst, consultant and writer with specialist knowledge of the games industry. He has previously served as Senior Editor at PocketGamer.biz, as well as holding roles at Sensor Tower, Nintendo and Develop.

