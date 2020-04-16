Don’t miss your second chance to do business online at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital

Fresh from the success of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 in April, we are delighted to announce that the online-only conference will be returning for its second edition!

From Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 12, over 1000 virtual attendees will log onto our network and learn from over 220 world-class speakers across the globe, in nine insightful tracks, across topics such as live ops, global trends and esports.

Tickets are on sale now with Early Bird discounts

We understand the impact that the outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the games industry as well as the entire world, leaving many live conferences postponed. In our continuing effort to support the industry, we will be running Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 that will sit alongside our regular events. We were overwhelmed with the support and engagement for our first digital Connects conference, and you can expect the next one to be even bigger and better.

We’re still in the process of confirming an incredible line-up for you, but you can expect to see over 90 sessions providing more than 50 hours of content which will be streamed live (and recorded for your later re-watching), as well as an improved 24-hour networking system so you can connect with anyone from around the world at a time that suits you both.

The Big Indie Pitch also makes its digital return, enabling indie developers a shot at winning promotional prize packages worth thousands, and the opportunity for valuable feedback from our panel of expert judges - all without having to travel far and wide. The Big Indie Pitch is open to mobile, PC, console and XR developers.

Additionally, online versions of our popular matchmaking fringe events will be held at the conference. The Publisher SpeedMatch sessions enable developers and publishers to connect in a series of speed-dating type meetings to discuss their potential involvement with one another. The Investor Connector segment is similar, although open to developers seeking funding from investors, and to investors looking for the next big thing.

Call for speakers

We’re inviting anyone interested in speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 to get in touch. If you’d like to share your expert insight with our global industry audience, be it a seminar or a panel debate, submit your proposal here. If you have any problems with the form, please email patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com.

We are also seeking speakers for our live events later this year, including Helsinki, Seattle and Jordan, so make sure you submit your proposal as soon as possible.