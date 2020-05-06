IGDA Foundation launches Stay in the Game Relief Fund

The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) Foundation has launched the Stay in the Game Relief Fund.

The organisation has partnered with the Global Game Jam, Take This and the Games and Online Harassment Hotline for the new initiative. From May 5th-to-21st, the firm hopes to raise $100,000 for COVID-19 relief efforts.

The Stay in the Game Relief Fund wants to raise $50,000 through crowdfunding. A further $50,000 will come from corporate matching through companies such as Riot Games, Devolver, Double Fine and Splash Damage.

On top of this, streamers will host charity streams in an attempt to raise more money for the cause.

Make a difference



"The work of our organisations is more important than ever right now. Not having physical events means fewer opportunities for marginalised groups to network, and good mental health will be critical for everyone to survive these trying times," said IGDA-F executive director Nika Nour (pictured).

"We organised this fundraiser in only a short amount of time, making it a perfect example of what four ambitious, strong women achieve when coming together to solve problems."

In March, the IGDA teamed up with GameDev. World to aid developers that financially impacted by GDC's cancellation.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.