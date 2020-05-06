Forza Street races onto mobile devices after nine months of soft launch

Forza Street has been released on mobile after nine months of soft launch.

The portable racer is available on both the App Store and Google Play. It features both classic and modern cars. As players progress through the game and win races they will unlock more vehicles for their garage.

Forza Street features a story-driven mode as well as the option to jump into quick races.

"Race through the ultimate street racing scene at dizzying speed! Have fun winning the racing car collection of your dreams," reads the game description.

"Pick an event, choose a lineup of cars from your collection, and start racing for infamy in the first Forza game for mobile."

On the podium

It was first reported that a Forza mobile game was in the works in March 2019. The following month, it was confirmed that Microsoft-owned studio Turn 10 had teamed up with Electric Square to bring the racing franchise to mobile.