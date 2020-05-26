News

IGDA launches Indie Collective group to aid smaller studios

IGDA launches Indie Collective group to aid smaller studios
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) has launched a new Indie Collective Special Interest Group (SIG) designed to help smaller studios out.

As revealed on the organisation's website, this group will be able to assist indie developers on topics from the impact of COVID-19 as well as strategy. Speaking to GameDaily.biz, IGDA executive director Renee Gittins said that the Indie Collective is there to add expertise that smaller studios might be lacking.

The Indie Collective is chaired by Playful Studios' president Mark Stanley and features the likes of Team17's Debbie Bestwick, ID@Xbox's Chris Charla, Sony Interactive Studio's Shuhei Yoshida and Rami Ismail of Vlambeer fame.

Problem solvers

"The Global Indie Collective focuses some of the brightest minds in our industry on solving the problems that indie developers face," Gittins said.

"As an indie developer, it can be difficult to navigate all of the challenges a development team faces. Large game teams are formed of many specialists, including lawyers, business developers, and marketing professionals. As an indie developer, you often have to wear many of these hats and do not have a degree or as much background in all of these roles. Indies also have to navigate publishing processes on their own, which can be a daunting challenge for those who have not dealt with them before."

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News May 6th, 2020

IGDA Foundation launches Stay in the Game Relief Fund

News Jan 29th, 2020

Conditions for working in the games industry are improving, according to the IGDA

News Sep 12th, 2019

Skillz partners with IGDA to aid game developers

News Aug 6th, 2019

"Blaming video games distracts from the broader issues at hand": IGDA and IGDAF react to Trump mass shooting statement

News Jul 19th, 2019

IGDA Helsinki Hub gathers games developers this September

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies