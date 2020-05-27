News

Little Nightmares scares up two million sales

Little Nightmares scares up two million sales
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Horror platformer title Little Nightmares has shifted more than two million copies worldwide.

That's according to publisher Bandai Namco, which revealed the milestone over three years after its April 2017 launch. Pre-registration for its mobile spin-off - Very Little Nightmares - began in April 2019.

The title was developed by Swedish developer Tarsier Studios, who is working on a sequel at the moment that's set to launch in 2020. The studio was bought by THQ Nordic parent company Embracer Group in December 2019.

Amazing support

"It has been amazing to see this new franchise come to life with the reactions and support from the fans," the game's producer, Lucas Roussel said.

"With Google Stadia, even more players will be able to play the game and this community will continue growing. We are fully focused on Little Nightmares 2 and can't wait to tell fans more about the game this summer."

Bandai Namco Europe's SVP of digital, marketing and content Herve Hoerdt added: "Being part of the journey for Little Nightmares, from its beginnings to this great milestone has been incredible. It is a testament of our capability to create great franchises that manage to achieve success and interest, not only in the video games sector, but also entertainment as a whole. And while this milestone is important, this is only the beginning"

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Dec 20th, 2019

Embracer Group acquires Little Nightmares dev Tarsier Studios

News Apr 11th, 2019

Bandai Namco dreams up Very Little Nightmares for iOS

as Interview Mar 17th, 2020

Jobs in Games: Bandai Namco's Jihoon Kim on marketing a mobile game for the US

as Interview Jan 30th, 2020

Live and Kicking: Talking 'Super Saiyan' with Dragon Ball Legends producer Toshitaka Tachibana

as News Nov 28th, 2019

Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle does $2 billion in revenue

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies