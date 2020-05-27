Little Nightmares scares up two million sales

Horror platformer title Little Nightmares has shifted more than two million copies worldwide.

That's according to publisher Bandai Namco, which revealed the milestone over three years after its April 2017 launch. Pre-registration for its mobile spin-off - Very Little Nightmares - began in April 2019.

The title was developed by Swedish developer Tarsier Studios, who is working on a sequel at the moment that's set to launch in 2020. The studio was bought by THQ Nordic parent company Embracer Group in December 2019.

Amazing support

"It has been amazing to see this new franchise come to life with the reactions and support from the fans," the game's producer, Lucas Roussel said.

"With Google Stadia, even more players will be able to play the game and this community will continue growing. We are fully focused on Little Nightmares 2 and can't wait to tell fans more about the game this summer."

Bandai Namco Europe's SVP of digital, marketing and content Herve Hoerdt added: "Being part of the journey for Little Nightmares, from its beginnings to this great milestone has been incredible. It is a testament of our capability to create great franchises that manage to achieve success and interest, not only in the video games sector, but also entertainment as a whole. And while this milestone is important, this is only the beginning"

