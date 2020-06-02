Swedish firm LootLocker raises $250,000 in seed funding

Swedish startup LootLocker has raised $250,000 in funding.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, various investors are from the games industry in Sweden, such as Avalanche Studios co-founder and chief technical officer Linus Blomberg. Further investment came from former DICE CEO Karl Magnus Troedsson, experienced angel investor Stefan Lindberg and more.

"We are so excited to have closed this round with such impressive investors," said LootLocker CEO and co-founder Alexander Bergendahl.

"Having this amount of experience investing at such an early stage of a company is nearly unheard of, so we're excited to get to work and execute on our vision."

Improving technology

The funding will be used to develop LootLocker's technology further and will go towards working with indie developers. The company was founded last year, and has a focus on back end services for the games industry, as it offers tools to build, ship and run titles.