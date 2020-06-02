News

Swedish firm LootLocker raises $250,000 in seed funding

Date Type Companies involved Size
June 2nd, 2020 investment LootLocker $0.3m
Swedish firm LootLocker raises $250,000 in seed funding
By , Staff Writer

Swedish startup LootLocker has raised $250,000 in funding.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, various investors are from the games industry in Sweden, such as Avalanche Studios co-founder and chief technical officer Linus Blomberg. Further investment came from former DICE CEO Karl Magnus Troedsson, experienced angel investor Stefan Lindberg and more.

"We are so excited to have closed this round with such impressive investors," said LootLocker CEO and co-founder Alexander Bergendahl.

"Having this amount of experience investing at such an early stage of a company is nearly unheard of, so we're excited to get to work and execute on our vision."

Improving technology

The funding will be used to develop LootLocker's technology further and will go towards working with indie developers. The company was founded last year, and has a focus on back end services for the games industry, as it offers tools to build, ship and run titles.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Apr 24th, 2020

Transcend Fund raises $50 million for games companies

News Apr 23rd, 2020

Finnish studio Reworks raises $4.3 million led by EQT Ventures

News Mar 26th, 2020

Tribe Gaming raises $1 million in funding for mobile esports growth

News Feb 27th, 2020

New studio FunCraft raises $1.8 million in funding

News Jan 10th, 2020

Hamburg to invest $2.2 million into local games industry over next four years

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies