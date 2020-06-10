News

Jagex and its players are donating $250,000 to mental health charities

By , Staff Writer

British games developer Jagex and players of RuneScape and Old School RuneScape have donated £204,000 ($250,000) to mental health charities.

The money will be split between three organisations - CPSL Mind, The Prince's Trust, and Rise Above the Disorder. In April, the company donated £100,000 ($127,481) to its various charity partners to offer support during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, as part of Mental Health Awareness week, Jagex held an in-game charity event in RuneScape. The money made from that and donations from Solomon's General Store proceeds came to £104,000 ($132,580), bringing the overall total to £204,000 ($250,000). As such, each of the three charities will be given £68,000 ($86,687).

Mental health support

"It's amazing and humbling to see RuneScape players being as supportive of our mental health charity partners as everyone at Jagex is. The work of CPSL Mind, The Prince's Trust and Rise Above the Disorder is more important than ever right now, and all three need all the support they can get to help people through these testing times and champion better mental health," said Jagex CEO Phil Mansell.

"The combined £204,000 total from the £104,000 raised by players during the Mental Health Awareness Week in-game event on top of Jagex's original £100,000 donation, will make a big difference in enabling them to help others during this time."

Jagex is not the only games company to be an advocate for mental health. Recently, Riot Games formed a partnership with the Crisis Text Line to aid those struggling with a mental illness.


