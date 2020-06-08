Riot Games forms partnership with Crisis Text Line to battle mental health

Riot Games has formed a new partnership with the mental health hotline Crisis Text Line.

For those who are struggling and wish to speak to someone, the new partnership allows players to text "RIOT" to 741741 to be connected with a Crisis counsellor.

The American firm has chosen to team up with Crisis Text Line after North American League of Legends players completed a survey last year, in which they claimed "Good health and mental wellbeing" was their top social value.

"We're excited to partner with Crisis Text Line to provide players real, accessible resources when they or someone they know may be in times of crisis," said Riot Games Social Impact Fund executive director and Social Impact director Jeffrey Burrell.

"Suicide is a leading cause of death for people under 35 around the world, and we hope that this partnership can reach more people during their times of need."

Making a commitment

"We are thrilled Riot Games is making this commitment to providing their players, and gamers as a whole, better access to resources during times of crisis," said Crisis Text Line co-founder and chief data scientist Bob Filbin.

"As more people play video games now than ever, we want to make sure this vast audience has resources available to them in a text-based approach that aligns with their communication preferences."

As of May 2020, Riot Games has raised $10 million for its Social Impact Fund.