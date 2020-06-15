Huuuge Games teams up with Universal Games for a Trolls game

Huuuge Games has teamed up with Universal Games and Digital Platforms for a new game based on DreamWorks Trolls IP.

The new title – DreamWorks Trolls Pop – is a bubble shooter, and is available through both the App Store and Google Play. Players will need to complete a variety of missions through blasting bubble clusters and solving puzzles.

More than 15 trolls are available to collect such as Poppy and Branch, all of which have a power that can help to overcome challenges. On top of this, users can modify their team of trolls and have customisation options available.

"As Trolls World Tour continues to entertain fans around the world, our goal is to provide an extension of the Trolls experience that resonates with and engages a broad range of players," said Universal Games and Digital Platforms senior vice president of production Jim Molinets.

"Trolls Pop brings together a diverse collection of characters and is infused with upbeat music and high energy that offers countless hours of entertainment for every member of the family."

Coming to life

"Huuuge Games has done an amazing job in bringing beloved Trolls characters to life in a new and exciting way by adding challenging puzzle elements and the expected variety and surprise that is unique to DreamWorks Trolls," said Alexis Gresoviac, general manager of Studio-X, Huuuge Games.

"With our impressive collection and customisation of Trolls characters with numerous costumes, we believe that there is no other game that will give players a deep dive into this colourful, wondrous and lovable world, and is the perfect addition to Huuuge's growing casual games line-up."