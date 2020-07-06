Animoca Brands secures $4.1 million through strategic investors

Animoca Brands has raised $4.1 million in investment via a recent funding round.

In an announcement, the company confirmed the money was raised through strategic investors M7 Asia and global venture capital firm Mind Fund, though there was participation from other firms.

The capital will go towards a potential initial public offering, as it seeks to spin off various assets, Pixowl SA, TSB Gaming, nWay Inc., and Quidd Inc on Euronext or another public exchange. Those who invested have entered into an unsecured convertible promissory note agreement with Animoca Brands.

Supporting a vision

"We are incredibly honoured and pleased that our vision for the future of digital assets and blockchain gaming has earned the confidence of some of the world's most successful tech investors M7 and Mind Fund," said Animoca Brands co-founder and chairman Yat Siu.

Mind Fund partner Adam Lindermann added "We at Mind Fund are excited to continue our partnership with Animoca Brands. We believe deeply in the company's vision to use blockchain to build economies where true digital ownership in games and virtual worlds will become a reality for hundreds of millions of people."

Earlier this year, Animoca Brands finalised the sale of its mobile games library to Australian firm iCandy.