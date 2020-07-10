News

Pixel Federation establishes a new R&D department

By , Staff Writer

Slovakian mobile games developer Pixel Federation has established a new R&D department.

The research and development arm has been created to accelerate the innovative efforts and projects being made by the Bratislava-based company.

Two teams make up the department, discovery and prototyping. As implied by the name, the former group will be tasked with exploring the various business opportunities on offer for the company through market insights and analysis.

Meanwhile, the prototyping team will build upon those discoveries, with the aim of creating MVP within three months.

A bright future

"The goal of the R&D department is to add sophisticated procedures to our more than 10 years of experience and intuition in the F2P games industry as well as to innovate processes and enhance creativity in the initial stages of the project," said Pixel Federation CEO Simon Sicko.

"I believe that if we invest more energy in the early stages of prototyping, we will increase the quality and growth of our new projects through innovation."

Overall, it is believed that the Slovakian games industry will hit $60.5 million in revenue this year.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

