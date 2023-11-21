Xsolla releases first ever State Of Play report, offering insight into the future of mobile games

Global video game commerce company Xsollahas released the first edition of "The Xsolla Report: The State of Play". According to the company, this new research is designed to "serve as a strategic compass for everyone involved in the ever-evolving gaming industry and game development community".

The Xsolla Report: The State of Play offers an in-depth investigation of the core domains shaping the global mobile games industry, including payments, mobile gaming, and product development. With projections indicating a global market worth $211.2 billion by 2025, this report provides a unique viewpoint on the opportunities ahead for everyone in the industry.

As well as providing a snapshot of the current gaming landscape, the report also offers a comprehensive, guide for the future of the games market, giving actionable insights, deep analyses, and expert perspectives for developers and publishers alike.

According to the report, the global real-time payment transactions landscape has gone through a transformative shift. In 2022, the sector reported $195 billion in transactions, showcasing a year-on-year growth of 63.2 percent.

The report projects that by 2027, this will reach a staggering $511.7 billion, assuming the same year-on-year growth rate is maintained. The report anticipates that by then 28 percent of all global electronic payments will be conducted in real time.

Report highlights

The report suggests that the popularity of cloud gaming will continue to grow with 34 percent of gamers willing to spend between $10 and $30 monthly. This strong interest not only highlighted the growing appeal of cloud gaming solutions but also emphasised the need for ongoing innovation and investment in this sector.

Brazil has emerged as a global leader in the report, accounting for 15 percent of all real-time transactions worldwide in 2022. With a growth rate of 228.9 percent year-on-year, Brazil stood as the third fastest-growing real-time payments market globally in 2022.

Playbook for the future

"The Xsolla State of Play Report is more than just an industry summary; it serves as a comprehensive playbook to navigate the intricate elements of the gaming ecosystem," said Chris Hewish, CEO of Xsolla. "Acknowledging that 2022 was a challenging year for many, we see 2023 as a year of rebound. Our report delves into market trends, technological advancements, and shifts in consumer behaviour to equip game developers and industry leaders with the insights they need for a successful turnaround."

The next edition of The Xsolla Report: The State of Play, is scheduled for release in January 2024. This forthcoming instalment will furnish game developers and industry professionals with in-depth analyses from the past year and actionable insights tailored to meet the challenges and opportunities of the evolving gaming landscape across 2024.

The Xsolla Report: The State of Play is now available for complimentary download. To secure your copy and gain invaluable insights into the gaming industry, visit the Xsolla website and download now.