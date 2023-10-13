Interview

PG.biz Podcast - Xsolla CEO Chris Hewish on creative commerce solutions to take control of your game

The PG.biz podcast team welcome Xsolla's Chris Hewish to the studio to talk about the company's creative commerce solutions and putting power back into the hands of developers worldwide

Managing Editor

Removing friction, taking control of user data, and enhancing customer engagement throughout the funnel are necessary steps to increase game margins and retain valuable players.

However, the app store duopoly can put a block in the road, restricting access to players in growing markets, charging high transaction fees, and limiting commerce capabilities.

In the latest episode of the PG.biz Podcast, hosts Brian and Peggy find out how game commerce platform Xsolla is clearing these obstacles, with special guest Chris Hewish - the company's interim CEO - and lifelong gamer.

We hear how Xsolla is helping developers distribute their games directly to players, bypassing the oversaturated app stores and putting the power back in the hands of creators.

Chris takes centre stage in this episode to explain to developers, from indie studios to international businesses,  about the company’s innovative solutions. We hear how Xsolla helps devs maximise lifetime value (LTV), gives companies increased control of their data, and provides fully customisable, alternative monetisation tools that don’t interrupt gameplay and can increase revenue per paying user by up to eight times.

Tune in

 

Chapter Timestamps

  • 0:10 - Intro
  • 02:45 - What does Xsolla do?
  • 05:39 - A new era of game distribution
  • 09:06 - Is it more cost-effective to ditch the app stores?
  • 14:40 - The Digital Markets Act
  • 16:46 - Giving developers more control over what they create
  • 21:23 - How does a web shop increase your revenue?
  • 26:15 - A headless checkout
  • 28:20 - Accelerate XR and Xsolla Mall
  • 33:34 - Favourite games Q&A with Chris (you're not going to guess his favourite franchise...)

Tags:
Brian Baglow
Brian Baglow
Managing Editor

Brian has been working in the games industry since the mid-1990s, when he joined the legendary studio DMA Design, as a writer on the original Grand Theft Auto. Since then he's worked with major publishers, founded his own digital agency, helped numerous startups with PR, marketing, communications, narrative design, branding and making money.

Back in 2004 Brian created the Scottish Games Network, the industry body for the country's videogames sector. He also lectures at Napier University on the transformative power of interactive media on the creative industries, is a board member of Creative Edinburgh, and helps to organise games, tech and creative industries events.

In his spare time he plays videogames and is usually, proudly, at least one generation behind the cutting edge consoles.

