Verizon becomes the 5G and 4G partner for esports firm FaZe Clan

Telecoms firm Verizon has become the official 5G and 4G LTE network sponsor for esports firm FaZe Clan.

As part of the deal, the American company gets team exclusivity across both the pro players and content creators. On top of this, the two organisations will partner up to create live events, as well as original content that displays the power of Verizon's 5G network. Particularly how well it performs in games.

"We are excited to team up with a partner like FaZe Clan to demonstrate the power of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network to their massive gaming community," said Verizon chief media officer John Nitti.

"This partnership will enable opportunities to bring gaming content, entertainment and events to the next level for players, fans, and content creators around the globe."

Get competitive

"FaZe Clan is incredibly proud to be in business with Verizon," says Jaci Hays, FaZe Clan Chief Operating Officer.

"Their 5G network built for gamers is truly going to help our business by supporting our competitive players, our streamers and content creators by unlocking new capabilities in technology. We look forward to unveiling unbelievable custom content in the coming months, furthering our livestream programming and working together on experiential marketing for gaming consumers and our extremely passionate FaZe Clan fan base."

Founded in 2010, FaZe Clan has competitive teams across a variety of games including mobile titles such as PUBG Mobile.