Tennis Clash named the official mobile game of Roland-Garros

Wildlife Studios has announced that it’s extending its licensing deal with Fédération Française de Tennis (FFT, or The French Tennis Federation) until 2025. Under the terms of the deal, Tennis Clash will become the official mobile game of Roland-Garros (The French Open).

Wildlife Studios and FFT first entered into an agreement in early 2022, bringing eTennis competition Roland-Garros eSeries by BNP Paribas to Tennis Clash. This collaboration proved successful, with 238,000 participants taking part in 1.66 million matches. Tennis Clash and FFT hope to continue this momentum going forward, collaborating to bring the best tennis and esports experiences to its players.

“Collaboration with Wildlife Studios in 2022 was the key to take our eTennis competition to the next level,” said Head of Roland-Garros International Development Ayuemic Labaste. “Together we offered a meaningful Roland-Garros experience to the Tennis Clash community, whose best players were able to qualify for our Grand Final. In 2023 we’ll go even further, I look forward to kicking off this new edition!”

Friendly competition

The 2023 Roland-Garros eSeries will see players around the world participating in matches in the hopes of earning a spot at the grand finals at the Roland-Garros venue in Paris on May 26, with the winner taking home a cash prize of 5000 euros, in addition to a trophy.

“The extended collaboration with the Fédération Française de Tennis will create fun and intuitive events alongside FFT to all players, whether you are a gamer or real-life tennis player”, said Tennis Clash General Manager Dotan Arad. “At Wildlife Studios we strive to bring Tennis Clash as close to the real Tennis experience as possible to our players, and feel that this extended deal will accomplish that.”

The new deal sees Wildlife Studios not only continuing its collaboration with FFT, but marks the latest in a series of successful collaborations between Tennis Clash and tennis organisations worldwide, including Tennis Australia, WTA, and the International Tennis Federation. The announcement comes amidst the ongoing collaboration between Tennis Clash and the Australian Open.

We listed Wildlife Studios as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.