Playtika has given itself a rebrand

Mobile games developer Playtika has given itself a fresh look as it goes through a rebrand.

When creating its new logo, the Israeli company opted for a more simple looking cheetah and typography. Furthermore, the circle is now slanted to demonstrate the firm is moving forward.

Moreover, Playtika thought about its new story and company mission as it chose an improved look – to entertain the world through infinite ways to play. The Bingo Blitz developer removed its signature cheetah from all its social media and website, before reintroducing it as part of the new logo.

On a mission

"Playtika's new look and feel is designed to match our new brand story and our mission – to entertain the world through infinite ways to play. To communicate playfulness, the design system is vibrant, creative and fun. We believe this is a true manifestation of Playtika's DNA, culture and values," said Playtika monetisation and marketing vice president Laura Keren.

Earlier this year, Playtika played its part in fighting the coronavirus as it donated hot catered meals to those that were affected.


