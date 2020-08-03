Developer survey! Help us understand the hottest games industry trends in just a few clicks

It’s important from time to time to pause and reflect on the state of the industry.

Since 2014 it’s been our ambition to regularly produce a Mobile Games Developer Trends Survey, so we can take the temperature of the industry, and see how things have changed. This is proving to be a strange year, for sure, but we’re still very excited today to unveil the form for this year’s survey. Please take part and share your views on how the games industry looks to you.

The feedback you give will help us understand the mobile games industry better, and we will share that insight with you in September – the survey data will enable us all to see the significant changes and trends this year, and we’ll publish a report based on this survey around the time of the next Pocket Gamer Connects Digital conference.

Easy to enter

At the following link, you’ll find a few minutes’ worth of questions about you and your business. They're designed to see how things are going in the market at this interesting time. They are mostly multiple choice and they invite you to rate how your company is doing, how you see the big issues of today, and how positively you feel about the future.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO TAKE PART IN THE SURVEY

This summer, the survey is produced in association with our partners AdInMo. AdInMo is a dynamic in-game advertising platform that delivers engaged customers for advertisers and quality monetization for developers with click-free immersive brand ads that don’t interrupt game flow.

Your chance to win

As our way of saying thank you for taking part, we will give the first 50 people who participate a 30% discount voucher for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020, our online conference in September.

We're also giving away FIVE completely FREE tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020, drawn at random from all entrants. Will we see you there? Fill in the survey and cross your fingers! T&Cs apply.

We’d love to get as comprehensive a picture of life as a games developer in 2020, so please spare a few minutes to take part, and do share the link with your studio colleagues and contacts in the industry.