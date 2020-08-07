Voltage entertainment increases the pay of Lovestruck writers following 21 day strike

Voltage Entertainment's staff writers have won their pay rise after going on strike for 21 days.

As reported by Vice, all 21 freelance writers for Lovestruck were awarded the pay increase earlier this week. The team first went on strike back in July, as they demanded the correct compensation for their work.

"We wouldn't have been able to do this if we hadn't come together collectively. The video game industry has a reputation for being very competitive, and I think this is what can happen when we look to each other as friends," said Lovestruck contracted writer AK Fedeau.

Great support

Taking to Twitter, the company expressed their gratitude at the patience displayed by fans of the visual novel. Furthermore, Voltage acknowledged "that this situation has impacted everyone involved, including our players." As a result, it will look at new policies to implement.

"While we work together to move forward, releases will be on a slower schedule at first, but we are confident that we will get back to daily releases soon," said Voltage.

Honestly, it is a good day for the industry as it has long been resistant to unionisation and efforts to make a change. Furthermore, when it comes to visual novels, the writers are crucial - you cannot have the game without them. So, for Voltage to finally give them the recognition they deserve is nice to see.