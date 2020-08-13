Epic is circumventing Apple and Google's fees to offer discounted V-Bucks in Fortnite on mobile

Epic Games is offering Fortnite players on mobile an alternate way of paying for V-Bucks.

As announced via Epic's site, users can save up to 20 per cent when buying in-game currency, the new drop in price is not for a limited time either - it is a permanent change.

By choosing "Epic direct payments," players can bypass the 30 per cent commission fee Google and Apple take on all purchases. As such, "Epic passes along payment processing savings to you."

However, the American firm has claimed that should the storefronts reconsider their fees in the future, the company will also pass the savings on to Fortnite players.

As an example of the savings on offer, currently players pay $9.99 for 1,000 V-Bucks, but through "direct payments" this bundle will cost $7.99.

"Currently, there are no savings if players use Apple and Google payment options, where Apple and Google collect an exorbitant 30% fee on all payments. If Apple and Google lower their fees on payments, Epic will pass along the savings to players," said Epic in a newly published FAQ.

Still protected

For those that may be wondering whether or not the new purchase option is till safe, or if it offers a higher security risk, Epic was quick to put those concerns to rest.

"Thousands of apps on the App Store approved by Apple accept direct payments, including commonly used apps like Amazon, Grubhub, Nike SNKRS, Best Buy, DoorDash, Fandango, McDonalds, Uber, Lyft, and StubHub. We think all developers should be free to support direct payments in all apps," said Epic.

"In operating Fortnite on open platforms and operating the Epic Games Store, Epic has processed over $1,600,000,000 of direct payments successfully, and uses industry-trusted encryption and security measures to protect customer transactions."

Epic Games has long fought against both Apple and Google. Earlier this year – with great reluctance – the company released its battle royale title on Google Play, after 18 months of operating Fortnite outside the storefront. The reason for the decision was that Google made it increasingly harder to run the game outside its platform.